OpenVAET’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Audit Report - v1 (2024-05-31)
Reanalysis of the data and anomalies inventoried
  
OpenVAET
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
Josh Guetzkow
modarn_life
, and 
jkunadhasan
5

March 2024

February 2024

Let The Good Cheese Roll..
Update February 2024: New Gates & Hashtags, Plus Some Extra Gems!
Published on Shez’s Substack  
New Zealand - Demographic data & Analysis of the OIA Dataset
Following the release of massively confounded data, once again misinterpreted
  
OpenVAET
 and 
Shez
2
Sweden - Births in 2023
A quick update while Sweden's 2023 figures are finally out.
  
OpenVAET
7
Sweden - Births/1000 Women & Age groups
Addressing arguments on births drops impacting specifically the younger age groups.
  
OpenVAET
6

January 2024

The Gates To All The Cheese..
Unleash The Cheese Flood!
Published on Shez’s Substack  
Yet another dive in the New Zealand & NZWB data
Some progresses on the ongoing exchange with Steve Kirsch, and some answers to his questions.
  
OpenVAET
 and 
Shez
19

December 2023

A response to Kirsch's "response"
Defending your nothing-burger with a new pile of nothingness and ridiculous bets... will not help you on data matters.
  
OpenVAET
25
The New Zealand "whistleblower" data is a burger of nothing. And there is no cheese.
2023 update, and settling the debate on the Mother of no reveals
  
OpenVAET
 and 
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
244
The "New-Zealand whistle-blower" story is a dead-end for valid arguments
Too many people are falling for the New Zealand Data trap. There are no alert signal in the New Zealand mortality trends and the data released is…
  
OpenVAET
28

November 2023

Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Why do we have two "Vital Signs" files?
Why do we have twice the same dataset for the same submission number, and why are visits spawning or disappearing between files ..?
  
OpenVAET
1
© 2024 OpenVAET
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture