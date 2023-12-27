OpenVAET’s Substack
Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Audit Report - v1 (2024-05-31)
Reanalysis of the data and anomalies inventoried
7 hrs ago
•
OpenVAET
,
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
,
Josh Guetzkow
,
modarn_life
, and
jkunadhasan
March 2024
The New Eugenics Movement - Part 2
The trillion dollar biotech network that wants to edit your genome to make you a better person, and wants us off social media.
Published on Arkmedic's blog
•
Mar 30
February 2024
Let The Good Cheese Roll..
Update February 2024: New Gates & Hashtags, Plus Some Extra Gems!
Published on Shez’s Substack
•
Feb 29
New Zealand - Demographic data & Analysis of the OIA Dataset
Following the release of massively confounded data, once again misinterpreted
Feb 24
•
OpenVAET
and
Shez
Sweden - Births in 2023
A quick update while Sweden's 2023 figures are finally out.
Feb 23
•
OpenVAET
Sweden - Births/1000 Women & Age groups
Addressing arguments on births drops impacting specifically the younger age groups.
Feb 7
•
OpenVAET
January 2024
The Gates To All The Cheese..
Unleash The Cheese Flood!
Published on Shez’s Substack
•
Jan 24
Yet another dive in the New Zealand & NZWB data
Some progresses on the ongoing exchange with Steve Kirsch, and some answers to his questions.
Jan 5
•
OpenVAET
and
Shez
December 2023
A response to Kirsch's "response"
Defending your nothing-burger with a new pile of nothingness and ridiculous bets... will not help you on data matters.
Dec 27, 2023
•
OpenVAET
The New Zealand "whistleblower" data is a burger of nothing. And there is no cheese.
2023 update, and settling the debate on the Mother of no reveals
Dec 26, 2023
•
OpenVAET
and
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
The "New-Zealand whistle-blower" story is a dead-end for valid arguments
Too many people are falling for the New Zealand Data trap. There are no alert signal in the New Zealand mortality trends and the data released is…
Dec 6, 2023
•
OpenVAET
November 2023
Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Why do we have two "Vital Signs" files?
Why do we have twice the same dataset for the same submission number, and why are visits spawning or disappearing between files ..?
Nov 20, 2023
•
OpenVAET
