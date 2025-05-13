Share this postOpenVAET’s SubstackProblem was solved diligently, thanks.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreProblem was solved diligently, thanks.OpenVAETMay 13, 202516Share this postOpenVAET’s SubstackProblem was solved diligently, thanks.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102ShareEdit - back online. This article is therefore archived & removed.16Share this postOpenVAET’s SubstackProblem was solved diligently, thanks.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102Share
Regardless….. do not remove this article!!!!
People need to know that Substack does censor! I noticed it last year but not many believe it.
I also noticed authors/substack censors comments too!!! I’m talking about harmless comments that offer a different perspective against the narrative. I’m not sure who’s doing it.. government? Idk. But it goes on if you pay close attention.
Thanks, good to know - this whole thing was looking very bad for a moment! Gotta stay frosty, also here.