Guido
16m

Wow, in the first two charts, it appears Slovakia really got its ass kicked in 2021.

henjin alt account
22m

Here I took population estimates on January 1st for each year from the Eurostat dataset demo_pjan, and I took yearly deaths from the Eurostat dataset demo_magec. My standard population was the 2000 US standard population by 5-year age groups up to ages 85+. I got about 4.5% excess ASMR in France in 2023 using a 2015-2019 linear trend, which is similar to your figure:

std=c(18986520,19919840,20056779,19819518,18257225,17722067,19511370,22179956,22479229,19805793,17224359,13307234,10654272,9409940,8725574,7414559,4900234,4259173)

std=std/sum(std)

eu=na.omit(fread("https://sars2.net/f/eurostatpopdead.csv.gz")[location=="FR"])

a=eu[,.(dead=sum(dead),pop=sum(pop)),.(year,age=pmin(age,85)%/%5*5)]

a=a[,.(asmr=sum(dead/pop*1e5*std[factor(age)])),year]

a$base=predict(lm(asmr~year,a[year%in%2015:2019]),a)

a[year==2023,(asmr/base-1)*100] # 4.515081

However Mortality Watch uses data for ASMR in France from Short-term Mortality Fluctuations, which has only 5 broad age groups and weekly data: https://www.mortality.watch/explorer/?c=FRA&t=asmr&e=1&bf=2015&sp=usa&bm=lin_reg. So here I converted the 2020 US standard population to the 5 broad age groups, and I calculated a yearly mortality rate for each age group as a mean of the weekly mortality rates. It gave me about 1.13% excess ASMR in 2021, which is close to the figure of 1.01% given by Mortality Watch:

ages=c(0,15,65,75,85)

std2=data.table(age=0:17*5,std)[,.(std=sum(std)),.(age=ages[findInterval(age,ages)])]

download.file("https://mortality.org/File/GetDocument/Public/STMF/Outputs/stmf.csv","stmf.csv")

t=fread("stmf.csv")[Sex=="b"&CountryCode=="FRATNP"]

t=t[,.(year=Year,week=Week,rate=unlist(.SD),age=rep(ages,each=.N)),.SDcols=patterns("^R\\d")]

a2=t[,.(rate=mean(rate)),.(year,age)][,.(asmr=sum(rate*std2$std[factor(age)])*1e5),year]

a2$base=predict(lm(asmr~year,a2[year%in%2015:2019]),a2)

a2[year==2023,(asmr/base-1)*100] # 1.134932

