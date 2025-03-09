In January 2022, amid the uncertainties of COVID-19-mandated vaccinations, emergency measures, and widespread distrust, an anonymouse, who had been going around asking excellent questions and exposing clueless shills, relayed a call to action.

This call resonated with many who had come to realize they had been deceived, myself included. From this, the "Mouse Army" was born - a diverse group united by a shared pursuit of truth, verifiable evidence, and a mission to uncover those responsible for the devastation of countless lives since 2020.

Declaring membership was simple: adding a mouse emoji to one's Twitter alias. Around Jikkyleaks, a network began to form. Over time, we attracted an eclectic mix of professionals - PhDs, researchers, doctors, nurses, data analysts, and countless ordinary citizens eager to support independent science and raise awareness. These collaborations yielded meaningful results.

As censorship escalated, social media platforms began systematically suspending our accounts - sometimes several in a single day. To counter this, we established private chatrooms outside mainstream platforms, preserving our archives and maintaining organization.

Meanwhile, vaccine injuries were occurring at an alarming rate. But what was even worse than government indifference was the active suppression of both victims and dissenting scientific voices. As a result, vaccine-injured individuals found themselves aligning with "anti-vaccine" activists, seeking support. We gained their trust by treating them with dignity, believing their stories, and helping them explore possible solutions.

Unfortunately, as our movement grew in reputation, so did our vulnerabilities. In recent months, I have learned that some individuals exploited our credibility - some to intimidate others under false pretenses, others with more insidious motives. The latter case is particularly troubling and compels me to write this article as a case study on infiltration tactics.

Enters Deborah Platevoet.

Deborah Platevoet was born in Belgium on March 19, 1985, to Alain Platevoet and Deborah Calgagno. Little information is available about her father, aside from records showing that in 2000, while living in Varese, Italy, he directed a Belgian company called Oracle Consulting . This company was incorporated with a capital of 750,000 francs through the HOGGINS GROUP CORP, a British Virgin Islands entity linked to the infamous Mossack Fonseca, a law firm at the center of the Panama Papers scandal, which specializes in offshore tax evasion.

Perhaps this Oracle Consulting, created via a complex fiscal paradises scheme, has no relation of any sort with Larry Ellison’s Oracle (… the guy who oversaw the adverse effects registration in most countries, along with clinical trials data, was instrumental in vaccinating pregnant women against COVID, and now wants to do mRNA “vaccines” against cancers …). But still, the homonym raises an eyebrow.

Deborah's digital footprint offers some insights into her background. According to her Facebook profile, she attended the SHAPE American High School, a school in Mons primarily serving the children of U.S. military and civilian personnel associated with NATO. Her LinkedIn profile states that she earned a Master's degree from the Università di Lingue e Comunicazione (IULM), where she studied from 2003 to 2010. Additionally, she completed training in Oracle (again) Project Management (Primavera P6 & MS Project Professional Users) and was certified through the PRINCE2 project management methodology.

A look at said Linkedin offers an interesting glimpse in her ideological environment.

Deborah Platevoet's Linkedin Profile

Prior to 2020, Deborah’s online presence was relatively unremarkable. Her Twitter account was filled with generic motivational quotes - some posted simultaneously on Linkedin.

And as we could have expected, when COVID-19 struck, Deborah acted as an upstanding citizen, and used her graphic talents, posting artwork encouraging people to stay home and follow government guidelines, for example these two posts from March & April 2020.

COVID-19 at the Platevoet

On Twitter, her activity was “bot-like” - answering “Amen” to multiple accounts in a row for example.

Then, in October 2020, everything changed. Practically overnight, Deborah pivoted from being an upstanding, mainstream citizen to an anti-COVID vaccine activist. Her social media feeds became flooded with counter-narrative posts, memes questioning vaccine efficacy, and relentless criticism of official COVID policies. The abrupt shift in tone was jarring - too sudden to be organic.

By March 2023, she had fully embedded herself within the Mouse Army. She publicly cheered for Jikkyleaks and became a visible supporter of medical freedom activists.

Deborah cheering for Jikky

At first, she played the role of a concerned citizen seeking truth. But she carefully cultivated relationships with key members of the movement, and became friendly with many. Deborah presented herself as someone with deep expertise in international law - a field in which few of us had significant knowledge. This allowed her to assume a position of authority within the group. However, there was a problem: she had been using her real name, which meant her history could be traced.

To address this, she began actively promoting new members - people who seemingly emerged from nowhere. The first was Ezra Azariah Niloufar Hassan, an alleged Iranian activist and paralegal who was remarkably polite, supportive, and agreeable. Ezra, in turn, introduced a supposed Doctor of Law and human rights activist, Deborah Negar El Harari Amirejibi, and another figure, Yansa Khoroushi.

Deborah Platevoet introduces Ezra - and Ezra introduces Deborah Negar Harari

The problem? None of these individuals had any verifiable background. No records of them existed in academic, legal, or professional databases. They had no publications, no references, and no affiliations. They were, quite simply, fabricated identities.

Shortly after these introductions, Deborah Platevoet quietly faded into the background, allowing these new personas to take center stage. Over time, they gained credibility within the movement by offering legal assistance to members, particularly those facing lawsuits, censorship, or employment consequences due to their activism. Their kindness, generosity, and willingness to provide free legal aid earned them trust.

For months, these aliases operated undetected. The volume of daily information, combined with the chaotic environment of social media activism, made it difficult to scrutinize every new member. They maintained their deception by tagging each other in trending conversations, creating the illusion of importance and legitimacy.

Deborah cheering for Deborah

They also constantly engaged with key movement figures, ensuring their presence was seen and recognized. The following diagram inventories the accounts she approached (and has to be opened in a new tab or downloaded if you want to zoom in).

Unfortunately, we were all too overwhelmed with real research, media suppression, and personal attacks to deeply investigate them. It wasn't until last Tuesday that the first serious red flag appeared. Deborah “Negar Harari” attempted to push fabricated information. This prompted an internal review, leading us to trace back the origins of these accounts.

Within days, it became clear: the so-called Ezra, Deborah Negar Harari, and Yansa Khoroushi were all controlled by the same person - Deborah Platevoet. The deception was extensive, carefully planned, and executed with precision. But she had made mistakes - for example signing documents under her real identity to submit them in court, while she was claiming to be Negar Harari.

By Friday of that week, I had gathered enough evidence to publish this article. However, before making any final conclusions, I wanted to confirm my suspicions. To do this, I reached out to both "Ezra" and "Deborah Negar Harari" and invited them to a video call. It was clear the request was serious, but deliberately vague - I wanted to see how they would respond.

As expected, they politely agreed, claiming they would "get back to me shortly." They never did. And just like that, they vanished.

It’s always unpleasant to recognize having been duped, but given the number of people whose medical and legal data have been exposed, I was determined to share the story without any delays.

Investigations into this matter will continue. While there is no doubt that Deborah Platevoet lied to and manipulated people, it remains unclear whether we are dealing with an unstable individual who wanted to be part of something but took it far beyond her capabilities or a paid infiltrator who made amateurish mistakes. For this reason, I would like to conclude by asking anyone reading this article not to harass her in any way. Instead, please leave any potential legal actions to those she deceived and from whom she stole data, under false pretenses.