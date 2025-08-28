OpenVAET’s Substack

Shez
Aug 28

Great work. Surely this is enough evidence now to stop administering the crap, and a thorough investigation.

DanB1973
Aug 28

The guy in the clip makes a joke that they allowed pregnant women in the study because not all women know when they are pregnant - so the researchers allegedly didn’t know it, either.

But how was it possible? My guess is that the participants in a study, right on the admission, are subjected to a number of tests (including blood or urine tests) with the purpose of assessing their general health condition and eligibility for the study.

In all medicine, pregnant women are considered at high risk and all procedures are fenced with enhanced safety requirements.

Now imagine one of the largest companies in the industry, working on a humanity-saving preparation, announcing full transparency like never before, and deliberately omitting the tests that could even hint at pregnancy.

