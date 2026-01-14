OpenVAET’s Substack

Mary Talley Bowden MD
8d

You doxxed her?! Really bad. What’s your name? Would you like to come on my podcast and discuss this with her face to face? Very easy to mud-sling behind an alias. She’s entitled to her opinions, even if you don’t agree with them. She has done nothing to deserve having her private details disclosed publicly.

16 replies by OpenVAET and others
pimaCanyon
Jan 14

Wow. How can one person be so wrong over and over and over? And lie over and over and over. And resort to foul language and ad hominems over and over and over. Something is seriously wrong with her!

