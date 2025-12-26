OpenVAET’s Substack

OpenVAET’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melblanca's avatar
Melblanca
Dec 27

I see you Geoff.

Reply
Share
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
Dec 26

My position is that people posting under their names should have to constantly advocate for online anonymity to atone for their vanity.

Nobody posting under their own name & face can truly be trusted because they're openly playing IRL status games. (I write this knowing the irony of saying it) besides many of us are in outright tyrannical regions like much of the anglosphere where it is NOT safe to speak plainly about a growing variety of topics.

Anons say what the non-anonymous people refuse to, and that's why they have to be constantly derided as a group. They raise the bar for the conversation and that makes many people uncomfortable.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OpenVAET · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture