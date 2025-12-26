On Dec. 24, while most of us were busy celebrating Christmas, the account “Sense Receptor” published on X an attack against anonymous accounts in general, and Jikkyleaks in particular, while promoting unequivocally our favorite Sasha Latypova.

Said “Sense Receptor” had revealed (part of) his real name, “Matthew Hart”, a few days earlier - on December 12, 2025.

His article paints the picture of a sympathetic “pro-freedom” activist, whose awakening to the reality of the nudges in which we swim took some time.

This provides us with a useful exercise in OSINT, to verify what he may have forgotten to tell us…

A quick Google search “Matthew Hart” + “Nerdist” brings to his Linkedin profile - where we learn his middle-name, “Palleschi”, and which shows that he occupied various “writer” jobs for online magazines.

Another quick search, on “Matthew Palleschi Hart”, tells us that he applied in October 2023 to become a US government contractor - with UEI RE69C65HDH18.

His website in bio, sensereceptornews.com, saw the light early 2021. He relays there the typical Latypovian nonsense, along with the usual suspects Mike Yeadon, Karen Kingston, Astrid Stuckelberger…

A company search tells us that in May 2022, while he had approximately 1,100 followers, he decided to register, under the n°0804586240, in Houston, Texas, a company dedicated to his communication enterprises, “Sense Receptor L.L.C”. The address is another residential home valued at $500K, that Matthew had bought with his then partner.

Who doesn’t register a L.L.C to monetize his online communication when he has 1.000 followers, in the midst of the COVID insanity, after-all?

Matthew kindly linked us his two proud achievements in the domain of video-making ; NASA’s Ark (August 2017) and “A Date in 2025” (June 2018).

Both video productions, generously relaying WEF talking-points and predictive programming on the necessity for man-kind to leave a dying earth, are, coincidentally, produced by the Hart & Palleschi families.

Garrett (Stephen) Hart is.. his father.

He appears, along with the “Hart-Palleschi Family Trust”, among the past owners of the luxury properties (now sold) that young Matthew has inhabited in the past.

Garrett, now a respected professor at Fullerton, retired from his job as a Paramount Pictures high level executive, to teach and to run his own production company, “The Canyon Road”.

He owns, with Patricia Palleschi, Matthew’s mother, a high-value property, estimated like many other in the area at USD 10 Millions, on the Pacific Palisades.

The Canyon Road counts among its esteemed clients Johnson & Johnson, for whom they realized several moving short clips.

The Canyon Road for Johnson & Johnson

Patricia Palleschi, PhD, is a RH executive advisor for LA Firms, and her public Facebook profile claims that she now works for Bank of America, after working for Disney.

Patricia Diane Palleschi's Linkedin & Facebook

Not much appears in the News-papers about Patricia. A small detail might be worth mentioning: her brother, William, was stationed at Langley while working for the United States Air Force in 1975, which might indicate a family proximity to intelligence services.

It is of course possible for individuals to dissent from the ideological environment in which they were raised. Such ruptures, however, tend to leave visible traces: loss of access, professional cost, public disavowal, or material downgrade.

Of such costs, we find no trace. Rather, to recap:

Matthew, who applied as U.S. government contractor in 2023, never held employment independent of the professional and material ecosystem into which he was born.

His father, ex paramount exec, works for Johnson & Johnson and various high profile TV shows.

His mother worked for Disney & now works for Bank of America.

His military uncle was “stationed at Langley”.

He appears to have always consistently lived in (costly) properties owned by, or financed by, his (very wealthy) family, or family structures.

He made WEF & Neo-Malthusian ideologically-friendly clips, while following his Dad’s footsteps, up to a year prior COVID, before to become “red-pilled”.

The “red-pilled” Matthew relays Sasha Latypova, Astrid Stuckelberger, Jane Ruby, Mike Yeadon, and other various sources of the highest quality.

A common denominator to the people he promotes the most… Pfizer did nothing wrong - “they just delivered the fraud they were asked for”. Focus your anger on the states and institutions - rather than thinking about how you can reinforce them, against the Neo-Malthusian lobbies and the pharmaceutical tycoons.

.. And don’t listen to these pesky anonymous accounts bringing all the receipts to prove that Pfizer went far further delivering the “fraud they were asked” - by not disclosing to the regulators, across the World, countless annoying facts.

This closes this short portrait, which isn’t without reminding Deborah Platevoet’s. I must admit that with a profile like this one, renouncing to be anonymous, while hoping to stay credible, in Health Freedom surroundings, was quite courageous.

I don’t know what’s pushing our ruling elites to send their brilliant children do their nudge-classes in conspiracy-theorists networks - but would I be them, I would rethink the strategy.